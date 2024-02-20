Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Union Defence Minister and MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the brightest star in the galaxy of global leaders who stands apart from others for his unique perspective on issues, thoughts, and events.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV) in Lucknow, Singh said the whole of India, including Uttar Pradesh, is progressing under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added, "While other public representatives are unable to look beyond crises, problems, or immediate gains, PM Modi's vision and foresight enable him to see opportunities, solutions, and long-term outcomes."

The Defence Minister stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country is progressing with the spirit of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" and no segment of society feels neglected, or lagging in any sector.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strong and efficient leadership, he said that under the guidance of PM Modi, he is committed to advancing the state on the path of development.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts in creating an investment-friendly environment in Uttar Pradesh over the past seven years have resulted in the current surge of investments. This is just the beginning. The GBC@IV is a testament to the direction in which investments are flowing into Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he remarked.

The Defence Minister expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh will establish new dimensions of development, adding, "Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we will collectively lead the state and the entire country to greater heights on the global stage."

Describing it as the day of entrepreneurs, Singh remarked that there was a time when meetings between public representatives and industrialists were viewed with great suspicion. "Meeting with industrialists was considered no less than a political risk for any public representative. It was believed that a partnership between politicians and industrialists was not good for the development of the nation. No one paid attention to the fact that if politicians and industrialists work together with clear intentions, the nation will progress," he remarked.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, the country witnessed how he brought about transformative changes in Gujarat by collaborating with industrialists. The fragrance of this change has not only spread across India but has also reached far and wide globally. Non-BJP ruled states, along with several BJP-governed states, are also moving forward following the Gujarat model of development," he further added. (ANI)

