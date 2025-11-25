Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to take part in the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Tuesday.

"Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir," PM Modi wrote in a Facebook post.

PM Modi will hoist the sacred saffron flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during a special flag-hoisting ceremony.

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

Hoisting of the flag to coincide with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami.

The Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist the flag, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity, at noon today. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

Meanwhile, ahead of the ceremony, he will visit Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

The Prime Minister will also visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present at the occasion.

Earlier today, CM Yogi called the event the "renaissance of Sanatan culture."

In an X post, CM Yogi wrote, "In the foremost of the seven sacred cities, the divine Shri Ayodhya Dham, today, from the sacred hands of the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a grand saffron flag is about to be hoisted atop the spire of the Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple."

"This divine message of the renaissance of Sanatan culture is infusing indomitable spiritual and soulful energy throughout the entire Bharatvarsha. The faith, penance, and anticipation of crores of Ram devotees are today about to be established at a new pinnacle. The nation is today immersed in Ram, immersed in Dharma," he added. (ANI)

