Kolkata, November 25: Kolkata Fatafat, popularly known as Kolkata FF, is a popular satta matka-style betting game played widely in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. This lottery is operated by the local authorities in Kolkata and allows players to try their luck on selected numbers, with outcomes announced multiple times during the day. The Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 25, 2025, can be checked on various platforms, including kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. In this article, you’ll find the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart, featuring the most recent Kolkata FF winning numbers so participants can follow all updates in real time.

The Kolkata Fatafat game runs daily, giving residents a regular opportunity to participate. Each day includes eight rounds, known as “bazi,” and the winning digits are revealed after every draw. Scroll down to see the Kolkata FF Result Chart for November 25, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 25, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 128 450 350 348 1 9 8 5

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM 446 588 369 680 4 1 8 4

In India, while most forms of betting and gambling are banned, lotteries are allowed in around 13 states. These lotteries may be run either by state authorities or by private operators. It’s important for readers to understand that lottery participation can be harmful to both financial well-being and mental health. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 24, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

For individuals with limited income, involvement in lottery games can result in major financial setbacks and an increased risk of developing addictive behaviour. Hence, people are advised to understand the game and then engage in playing the lottery.

