Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Sunday.

"On August 5 Modi Ji will perform Bhoomi Pujan and will lay silver slab weighing about 35 to 40 kg" Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Jammu Administration Orders Lockdown in District During Weekends From July 24.

Meanwhile, Kamlesh Chaupal, member, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that everybody wanted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple.

"Everybody wanted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple because when it will the temple of the nation. We had asked for PM's time and he agreed but the situation got changed and now we have given him two dates, August 3 and 5. Whatever date he will give, we are prepared and will inaugurate the construction of the temple," Chaupal said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 153 COVID-19 Positive Cases Today : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

Speaking to ANI, Vinay Katiyal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji will come according to his schedule but he will come definitely for the Bhumi Poojan. Whatever date he will give, we are prepared to conduct Bhumi Poojan on that particular date."

Speaking on the architecture he said, "Previously we had less space so we made the model of Temple according to space. Now the same model will be expended and according to that, the number of domes may increase," added Katiyal.

According to sources, the construction at Ramjanmbhoomi is likely to begin in August.

While the temple construction ceremony was supposed to be celebrated with many Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other important dignitaries in attendance, the list of attendees after COVID-19 spread is likely to have only Prime Minister Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a few Ministers and MPs from the region stated the source.

The members of temple trust mandated by the Supreme Court stated that while the programme of ' Shilanyas' has been done at 'Singh dwara', it was not a proper ceremony.

"Bhoomi pujan will be done at Garbh Griha to begin temple construction. This is the formal beginning of temple construction for which invites have been sent out. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)