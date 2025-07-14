New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed anguish at the death of former Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari, and praised his wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment to the friendship with India.

Buhari, who led Nigeria twice as a military head of state and a democratic president, passed away at the age of 82 in London, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

Also Read | Archita Phukan Targeted With AI-Generated Deepfake: Dibrugarh Police Unearth Revenge Porn Angle, Arrest Ex-Boyfriend Pratim Bora for Circulating Morphed Images of Amira Ishtara Aka Babydoll Archi.

In his condolence message, Modi said on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari. I fondly recall our meetings and conversations on various occasions. His wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment to India-Nigeria friendship stood out."

He added, "I join the 1.4 billion people of India in extending our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people and the government of Nigeria."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Rains: 14 Killed in Rain-Related Incidents Across State in Last 24 Hours (Watch Video).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)