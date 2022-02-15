New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Paying tributes to legendary Bengali semi-classical singer Sandhya Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said her demise has left the cultural world a lot poorer, and her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations.

Mukherjee (91), who had worked with leading music directors such as S D Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury, died on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac arrest, leaving behind millions of mourning fans of all ages across borders.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Escort Gangraped by Three Men in Malad; One Arrested, Two on Run.

Modi tweeted, "The passing away of Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Ji leaves us all extremely saddened. Our cultural world is a lot poorer. Her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Also Read | Deep Sidhu Dead: Actor Turned Activist, Who Was Accused in 2021 Red Fort Violence Case, Dies in a Road Accident Near Sonipat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)