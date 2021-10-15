New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present during the event.

Also Read | Man’s Body With Chopped Hand Found at Farmers’ Protest Site Near Singhu Border.

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the hostel building has residential facilities for around 1500 students. It also contains an auditorium and a dedicated library for the students.

Construction of Hostel Phase-II to accommodate around 500 girls will start from next year.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Branded as ‘Witch’ by Black Magician, Woman Thrashed to Death in Temple.

Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj is a registered trust established in 1983 whose main objective is the educational and social transformation of weaker sections of society.

"It helps in preparing students for various competitive exams and also provides them with a platform for entrepreneurship & skill development," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)