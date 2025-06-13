Ahmedabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached the site of the Air India plane crash here, in which 265 people lost their lives.

The prime minister arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport here and drove straight to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area, officials said.

Also Read | Israel-Iran War: India Advises Nationals in Israel To Stay Vigilant and Avoid Non-Essential Movement As Tehran-Tel Aviv Tensions Escalate.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

A London-bound Air India plane, carrying 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted as Nagpur Police Raid Rave Party at Temburdoh Resort in Saoner, 8 Women Rescued, Owner Among 4 Arrested.

One person survived the tragedy. The aircraft had 232 passengers and 10 crew members, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and a Canadian, on board.

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)