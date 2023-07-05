Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for sending a famous fruit of the state, 'Kafal' to him.

In response to the famous fruit caravan of Uttarakhand presented by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter has expressed his gratitude to the CM through a letter.

In a letter to CM Dhami, PM Modi said that the juicy and divine seasonal fruit 'Kafal' sent from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand have been received. "Our nature has given us more than one gift and Uttarakhand is very rich in this matter, where tubers-roots and fruits-flowers with medicinal properties are found in abundance. Kafal is one such fruit whose medicinal properties are also mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic texts," Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi has said that Kafal is also ingrained in the culture of Uttarakhand.

"Its mention is also found in various forms in the folk songs here. Visit Uttarakhand and do not taste the different types of mountain fruits found there, then the journey seems incomplete. Kafal, which is cooked during the summer season, is also very popular among tourists visiting the state," read the letter of PM Modi addressed to CM Dhami.

"Due to its increased demand, this fruit found in the middle Himalayan regions is also providing economic strength to the local people. I am happy that by ensuring a suitable market for Kafal, efforts are being made to take this quality-rich fruit to as many people as possible. I pray to Baba Kedar and Lord Badri Vishal for the welfare of the people of Uttarakhand and prosperity of the state," the letter further stated.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the Prime Minister's letter and said that these affectionate words of the Prime Minister have encouraged us and all the people of the state. (ANI)

