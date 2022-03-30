New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary.

"Remembering the courageous Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Punya Tithi. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our freedom struggle. To be able to bring back his ashes from Geneva in 2003 will remain among the most special moments of my life," tweeted Prime Minister.

Born in Gujarat, Shyamji Krishna Varma was a freedom fighter who founded the Indian Home Rule Society, The Indian Sociologist and India House in London. He was a barrister in London and was later barred from practicing for being critical of the colonial government. Varma also taught Sanskrit at Oxford University. (ANI)

