New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary and said that her "indomitable courage" will keep motivating future generations.

Lauding her commitment to fighting colonialism, PM Modi also called the queen a personification of women empowerment.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Remembering the brave Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable courage shall keep motivating the coming generations. Her strong commitment to fight colonialism was remarkable. She personifies the spirit of our Nari Shakti."

Born in 1730, Rani Velu Nachiyar, the queen of the Sivaganga estate from 1780-1790, was the first Indian queen to wage war against the East India Company in India. She is known as Veeramangai by Tamils. (ANI)

