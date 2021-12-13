New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought details on a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday and expressed condolences to the families of the security personnel killed.

Two policemen were killed and 12 others suffered injuries as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday -- the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack -- officials said.

The bus came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area this evening, police officials said.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, "PM Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack."

