New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' and lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore on Wednesday via video-conferencing.

He will also address youth across the country on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

It said that in line with his vision to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, and boosting employment opportunities for the youth, Modi will lay the foundation stone for semiconductor projects in the Dholera Special Investment Region and Sanand in Gujarat and in Morigaon in Assam.

The semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited under the modified scheme for setting up of "Semiconductor Fabs" in India. With a total investment of more than Rs 91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country, it said.

The outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon will also be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited for semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

An OSAT facility in Sanand will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited and have a total investment of about Rs 7,500 crore.

Through these facilities, the semiconductor ecosystem will be strengthened and will get a firm footing in India. These units will also provide employment to thousands of youth in the semiconductor industry as well as catalyse employment generation in related sectors like electronics and telecom among others, the statement said.

The programme will witness massive participation of youngsters, including thousands of college students, along with leaders from the semiconductor industry, it added.

