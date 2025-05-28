New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): This year's International Yoga Day is set to be a grand celebration, with Visakhapatnam hosting a record-breaking yoga event. On June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebrations, which will feature over 2.5 lakh people performing yoga together at a single location -- an attempt to set a new world record.

The grand event will take place along the 27-kilometer-long coastal road of Visakhapatnam, which will serve as the venue for this massive yoga session. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to join PM Modi for the yoga performance.

Reflecting on the journey of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi remarked that the first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015, and has since evolved into a global celebration of wellness. He described it as India's precious gift to humanity, beneficial for generations to come.

As the world prepares for International Yoga Day 2025, the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" is at the centre of this year's celebrations. Numerous initiatives and events are planned around this theme: Coordinated yoga demonstrations at 10,000 locations, aiming for a world record.

There will be global partnerships with 10 countries to hold yoga sessions at iconic landmarks, along with creation of 1,000 yoga parks to promote community participation.

Special yoga programmes for differently-abled individuals, senior citizens, children, and marginalised groups will also be there. Further, an impact assessment of yoga's role in public health over the last decade.

Other notable events include: a virtual Global Yoga Summit featuring renowned yoga experts and healthcare professionals; a sustainability-driven campaign, linking yoga with tree plantation and cleanliness drives; youth engagement programmes to inspire younger generations to take up yoga; a week-long celebration at 10 key locations, culminating in a central event led by PM Modi.

With these efforts, International Yoga Day 2025 aims not just to promote yoga as a wellness practice but to position it as a cornerstone of sustainable, inclusive global health. (ANI)

