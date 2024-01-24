Bulandshahr, (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bulandshahr on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, inspected the shooting range ground, the venue for the PM's program, reviewed the projects to be inaugurated and gave directions to the officials.

Holding a review meeting with the public representatives, organization workers and officials regarding the preparations being made at the public meeting venue, the Chief Minister directed that the people participating in the public meeting should not face any kind of difficulty and ensure quality arrangements.

He further instructed divisional officials present in the meeting that the ongoing construction work by the government should be completed promptly while ensuring quality.

As per the information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth thousands of crores for the Bulandshahr and Meerut divisions.

Among the projects to be inaugurated are a medical college in the name of Kalyan Singh, the inauguration of a section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor, the four-lane highway between Aligarh and Kannauj and various other projects.

Conducting an on-site inspection, CM Yogi directed the employees and officers to ensure proper parking facilities for the vehicles coming for the program.

On this occasion, State BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary along with local public representatives and divisional and district officials were present. (ANI)

