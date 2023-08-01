New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Uttar Pradesh's Kashi and Awadh region on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The dignitaries of the Cluster-3 meeting will be Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and it will be hosted by Anupriya Patel and Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will chair Cluster-4 meetings with the MPs from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Island, and Laskswadeep.

The dignitaries of the meeting will be BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The host minister will be Prahlad Joshi and V Muralidharan Pandey.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi held meetings with NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Braj region as part of BJP’s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and urged them to maximise their connections with people, inform them of government schemes, remain grounded and give priority to programmes that have an impact at the grassroots, sources said.

The Prime Minister who chaired the meeting, called upon the MPs to plan programmes for upcoming festivals to increase their reach among people and try to establish direct connections with people.

PM Modi in a meeting with NDA MPs from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand said that the journey of 25 years of the alliance has been unprecedented and the NDA intends to take it forward.

"The journey of 25 years of NDA has been unprecedented, we have to take it forward. Whatever role NDA has played is unprecedented. Together we will ensure victory in 2024," Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted as saying by a source in the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised winning in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls because, he said, the NDA government in nine years of power has done "unprecedented work in infrastructure development".

"It has to be done because if we compare the works of 10 years of UPA Government and 9 years of our government, then we have done unprecedented work in infrastructure development and this work has reached every household, today people are taking advantage of it," PM Modi said.

In the meeting PM Modi also asked all MPs to be "active" and "communicate directly" with the voters ahead of the 2024 polls.

"...That's why all MPs have to be active. We have to communicate directly with the public and tell the achievements of the government," PM Modi said.

The meeting which lasted for around 1:30 hours featured some presentations given by the NDA MPs.

PM Modi held Cluster -1 meetings with groups of NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij region at Maharashtra Sadan today. BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal, and Tarun Chug were present at the meeting.

Soon after the meeting, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "This alliance is serving the nation for the past 25 years...PM chaired this meeting as NDA has completed 25 years."

The meeting is likely to be held between July 31 and August 10 with NDA 48 MP from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha meeting at the Parliament annexe building in the national capital.

The BJP will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NDA, with the ruling alliance seeking to set the narrative for the 2024 poll battle.

The BJP leadership has identified 160 relatively weak constituencies and the party is putting up extra efforts to turn around its prospects in those constituencies.

With the opposition putting up a united front, the NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a mega meeting on July 18. The BJP-led NDA has 38 parties under its fold. (ANI)

