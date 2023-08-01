New Delhi, August 1: In a boost to the BJP-led NDA in the Parliament, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday said that it will support the government on the passage of the Delhi Passage Bill and also oppose the no-confidence motion moved by Congress-led opposition in Lok Sabha.

BJD sources said that a three line whip in this regard has been issued to all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs of the party to be present in the house. The BJD has 12 MPs in Lok Sabha while it has nine Rajya Sabha MPs. YSRCP has also said that it will support the government on the Delhi Services Bill and also oppose the no confidence motion brought against the government by the INDIA parties. YSRCP has 22 MPs in Lok Sabha while nine MPs Rajya Sabha. INDIA Bloc MPs Stage Walkout in Lok Sabha's BAC Meeting, Demand Debate on No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Govt.

Amid opposition’s protests, the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The House was adjourned till 3 p.m soon after the bill was introduced in the Lower House. The legislation empowers the Delhi lieutenant governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding transfer and posting of Delhi government officials.

The bill was introduced in the lower House by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. Home Minister Amit Shah was also present in the House. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while opposing the bill, said that it was ‘a graveyard for cooperative federalism’ as services are a state subject and the legislation encroaches on the powers of Delhi government. While speaking, his mike was switched off a couple of times.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition alliance INDIA’s floor leaders on Tuesday boycotted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in protest against the government not officially confirming any date for initiating discussion on the no-confidence motion brought against it.

Official sources said that the discussion on the no- confidence motion is likely to be taken up in between August 8, 9 or 10 and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may reply to the discussion on August 10. Delhi Ordinance Bill: Modi Government To Introduce Delhi Services Ordinance Bill in Lok Sabha Tomorrow, INDIA Bloc MPs To Oppose Move.

The opposition members also objected to the fact that the government has been introducing and passing bills despite admission of no-confidence motion against it. The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had brought the no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha over the Manipur violence.

INDIA bloc parties have been demanding a detailed statement by Modi in both Houses of Parliament followed by a detailed discussion on the situation in the northeastern state where the ethnic clashes erupted on May 3 in which hundreds of people have died and over thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

