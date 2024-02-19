New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu on Tuesday.

The institute, whose foundational stone was also laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu To Establish Artificial Intelligence Mission for Leveraging AI Technology in Education, Employment, Industry, Research and Medicine.

"In a step that will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister will inaugurate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu," a statement released by Prime Minister's Office read.

The campus of AIIMS Jammu has been established at a cost of over Rs 1,660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres.

Also Read | PM Modi Jammu Visit: Security Forces on Maximum Alert Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Visit to Jammu and Kashmir on February 20.

"The hospital is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, Medical College with 125 seats, Nursing College with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, Night Shelter, Guest House, Auditorium, Shopping Complex etc," PMO said.

According to PMO, the state-of-the-art hospital will provide high-quality patient care services in 18 Specialities and 17 Super Specialities including Cardiology, Gastro-enterology, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Endocrinology, Burns and Plastic Surgery.

The Institute will have an Intensive Care Unit, Emergency & Trauma Unit, 20 Modular Operation Theatres, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Bank, Pharmacy etc.

Ahead of the inauguration event, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the new campus of AIIMS is ready to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Foundation Stone laying - 2019, Inauguration - 2024. New AIIMS is ready to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir! Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate it to the nation tomorrow," Mandaviya posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Jammu on February 20.

At around 11:30 AM on February 20 in a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, the Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore.

"The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, among others. During the programme Prime Minister will distribute appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir," Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' programme. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)