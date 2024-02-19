Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, February 19, paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary today. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal, PM Modi said, "Today is also the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hence this day becomes more sacred and more inspiring." PM Modi further said that on this occasion, I respectfully bow at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pay tribute to him." Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Garlands Statue of Shivaji Maharaj on His Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

#WATCH | UP: At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal, PM Modi says "...Today is also the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hence this day becomes more sacred and more inspiring...On this occasion, I respectfully bow at the… pic.twitter.com/uPvYdLY3PJ — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

