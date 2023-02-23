New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi on February 25 at 5 PM.

Prime Minister will also address the gathering on occasion, a release said.

"In line with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival is being organized to celebrate Karnataka's culture, traditions and history," the statement informed.

The festival, being held under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, will provide an opportunity to hundreds of artists to showcase Karnataka cultural heritage through dance, music, drama, poetry etc. (ANI)

