Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12.

The project consists of an approximately 22 km long 6-tier (3+3-lane, 2 emergency lane) bridge connecting Shivdi in Mumbai city and Nhava on the mainland.

The link will feature interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B at the Navi Mumbai end.

The project-affected persons have been rehabilitated and the fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the implementation of the project have been compensated in accordance with government policies. (ANI)

