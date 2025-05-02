Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate on Friday, the 'Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport' worth Rs 8,900 crore marking the first phase of the country's first international deepwater transhipment project in Kerala.

PM Modi, reached Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night and will reach the port by a chopper. He will visit its operations centre and deck before the inauguration

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 02, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram, his parliamentary constituency yesterday.

Taking to social media, Tharoor wrote, "Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency. Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been involved with since its inception."

Also Read | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 Declared: 86.56% Pass, Adrita Sarkar Tops With 99.43%; Know How To Download Scorecard on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

https://x.com/ShashiTharoor/status/1917990471890002166

The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is an ambitious project taken up by the Government of Kerala. The port is currently being developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis. The private partner, the Concessionaire Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited has commenced the construction on December 5, 2015.

It is the country's first dedicated container transhipment port, representing the transformative advancements being made in India's maritime sector as part of the unified vision of Viksit Bharat.

Vizhinjam Port, which is strategically important, has been identified as a key priority project that will contribute to strengthening India's position in global trade, enhancing logistics efficiency, and reducing reliance on foreign ports for cargo transhipment. Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and location near one of the world's busiest sea trade routes further strengthen India's position in global trade.

Vizhinjam Port, having strategic importance, has been identified as a key priority project which will contribute in strengthening India's position in global trade, enhance logistics efficiency, and reduce reliance on foreign ports for cargo transshipment. Its natural deep draft of nearly 20 meters and location near one of the world's busiest sea trade routes further strengthens India's position in global trade.

Kerala Ports Minister VN Vasavan addressed a media briefing on Wednesday ahead of the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport. In the presence of state ministers V Sivankutty, GR Anil, and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Minister Vasavan announced the list of dignitaries invited to the commissioning ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)