Kolkata, May 02: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the WB Class 10th Result 2025 today, May 2. Students can now access their results online via the board’s official website—wbbse.wb.gov.in—as well as through wbresults.nic.in and select educational portals. The scorecard download link became active at 9:45 AM IST, and students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to view their marks.

This year, a total of 9,13,883 students appeared for the Class 10 Madhyamik exams, held between February 10 and 22, 2025. The overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 86.56%. Among districts, East Midnapore topped with a pass percentage of 96.46%, followed by Kalimpong (96.09%), Kolkata (92.30%), and West Midnapore (90.52%). BSEB Class 12 Result 2025 Declared: Check Bihar Board Inter Scores Online at interresult2025.com and via SMS.

WBBSE has also released the merit list for toppers. Adrita Sarkar has secured the first position statewide, scoring a remarkable 696 out of 700, with a percentage of 99.43%. Schools have been instructed to collect physical mark sheets and certificates from designated camp offices starting at 10:00 AM today. CISCE ISC 12th Result 2025: ISC Class 12 Results Declared at cisce.org and results.cisce.org, Know How To Check Scorecard Online.

How To Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 Online?

Visit the official website of WBBSE – wbbse.wb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link for WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details Click on the submit button and your WBBSE 10th Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a prinout for future reference

This year’s results reflect the hard work of students and schools alike, showing a steady academic performance across the state.

