Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to begin the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha poll campaign on Tuesday by addressing a rally in Rudrapur, which is part of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency of Uttarakhand.

Taking to social media handle X, Prime Minister Modi exuded confidence in the people of Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand and said that the people have once again resolved for the victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Along with Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the people of the country have once again resolved for the victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. The blessings of all our family members are with us for the accomplishment of this resolution," he posted.

"I will receive the privilege of interacting with the public today at around 12 noon in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand," read PM Modi's post.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in Rudrapur today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended a warm welcome to PM Modi and said that the sounding of the election bugle by the Prime Minister will be historic.

"The sounding of the election bugle by the Prime Minister today will be historic. We welcome him to the Devabhoomi. He resides in the minds of the people of Devabhoomi and it resides in his heart. His arrival fills people with enthusiasm, energy and zeal. People always await his arrival," Chief Minister Dhami told ANI.

Taking to his social media handle, CM Dhami posted on X, "Respected Prime Minister, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is ready to welcome you. All the people of the state have resolved to achieve the target of 'this time crossing 400' by winning all five seats of the state with huge votes. Uttarakhand is once again ready to write new chapters of development in your third term."

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna and Pradesh BJP general secretary Khilendra Chaudhry are the conveners for the PM's poll rally, state BJP media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said.

Dhami, who is among the party's 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls, has been holding roadshows and addressing public meetings in support of the party candidates for over a week now but campaigning is likely to gather momentum with the PM's Rudrapur rally.

Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt is contesting from the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat, which he won in 2019, defeating former chief minister Harish Rawat.

Ajay Tamta is contesting from Almora, which he has been winning since 2014, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah from Tehri, which she has held since 2012; and former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat from Haridwar.

Polling for the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Meanwhile, with more than two weeks to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate the party's foundation day with the slogan '400 Paar' on April 6.

The party has issued an official circular to its office bearers (from the central leadership to booth-level teams), detailing various programs to be conducted to celebrate the foundation day. (ANI)

