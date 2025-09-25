New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday (September 26) at 11 am via video conferencing.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also directly transfer Rs. 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs. 7,500 crore.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the scheme, an initiative of the Government of Bihar, is aimed at making women Aatmanirbhar and promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities. It will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, thereby fostering economic independence and social empowerment.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases. The assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary's choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.

The scheme will be community-driven, in which, along with financial support, community resource persons connected to Self Help Groups will provide training to support their endeavour. To support the sale of their produce, Gramin Haat-Bazaars will be further developed in the State.

The launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will feature a statewide program across multiple administrative levels in the State --district, block, cluster, and village--with over 1 crore women witnessing the programme.

Earlier in the day in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore, jointly undertaken by the central and state governments in Banswara district.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025. Addressing a gathering here, the Prime Minister stated that India is strengthening its position and will no longer accept being dependent on other nations for its own development. (ANI)

