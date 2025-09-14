New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' along with the 8th Poshan Maah on September 17, marking a historic step towards strengthening healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across India.

The initiative is being jointly led by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MoWCD), reflecting their shared commitment to women's and children's health and nutrition.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela, Ex-Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty Summoned by ED in Illegal Online Betting App 1xBet Case.

MoHFW will anchor the delivery of preventive, promotive, and curative health services through health camps and facilities nationwide, while MoWCD will integrate Poshan Maah activities with the campaign, mobilise women and adolescent girls through Anganwadi centres, and lead large-scale nutrition counselling and recipe demonstrations. Together, the two ministries will also drive awareness campaigns on anaemia prevention, balanced diets, and menstrual hygiene, ensuring that the health and nutrition needs of women and adolescent girls are addressed in a holistic and convergent manner.

The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan aims to advance the Prime Minister's vision of Health, Poshan (Nutrition), Fitness, and a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This nationwide intensified campaign seeks to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress, Says Grand Old Party 'Compromised National Interests' by Siding With Pakistan.

It will strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities.

At the same time, the campaign will mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation.

In a post on X, Health & Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda emphasised that the purpose of the initiative is to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access to quality care and increased awareness. He appealed to all private hospitals and healthcare stakeholders to come forward and be an integral part of this Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan.

The campaign will be organised from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country.

More than one lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

Daily health camps will be held in all government health facilities nationwide.

Public representatives, including Central and State Ministers, MPs and other public representatives, will join the campaign. ASHAs, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, SHGs, PRIs, urban local bodies, MY Bharat volunteers, and youth groups are expected to spearhead community mobilisation at the grassroots level.

Specialist services, including Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Eye, ENT, Dental, Dermatology, and Psychiatry, will be mobilised through Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, Central Government institutions, and private hospitals.

Central Government institutions, such as AIIMS, Defence and Railway hospitals, ESIC hospitals, CGHS centres, and Institutes of National Importance (INIs), will complement these efforts, ensuring that specialist services and continuity of care reach the last mile. Several private sector health facilities have also offered to support the initiative. This is expected to expand the scale, quality and outreach of the initiative. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)