Puri (Odisha) [India], May 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations in Odisha via video conferencing on Thursday.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redeveloped stations will have all modern amenities providing a world-class experience to the rail passengers.

Also Read | 'True Love': Elderly Couple Aged 80 and 70 Die Within Two Hours of Each Other in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects worth more than Rs 8000 crores in Odisha on Thursday.

During the event, Prime Minister will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah. The train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal. The train will provide a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience to passengers, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

Also Read | NCP Plans To Hold Internal Elections 12 Days After Sharad Pawar's 'Resignation' Jolt.

PM Modi will further dedicate 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Odisha. This will reduce the operating and maintenance costs and reliance on imported crude oil.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line; a new broad gauge rail line between Angul-Sukinda; the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha. These will cater to the increased traffic demands due to rapid industrial development in Odisha's steel, power and mining sectors and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these rail sections, said the PMO statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)