Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to the unsung heroes of the Bhil tribal community, during his visit to the Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara district.

The Mangarh Dham is a memorial for around 1,500 tribals massacred by the British army in 1913. It is located in the district on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, a region with a large tribal population.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Army Officer, Son Beaten With Iron Rod for Seeking GST Bill After Buying Firecrackers on Diwali in Ranchi; Probe Ordered.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan's Banswara district on November 1.

The Congress government in Rajasthan has been demanding that the Dham be declared a national monument, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a recent meeting saying he has written twice to Prime Minister Modi about the status of the memorial. This would be a "true" tribute to Govind Guru, Gehlot had said.

Also Read | Nepal Accident: Passenger Vehicle Slips Off Hilly Road in Rolpa District; Three of Family Killed, 12 Injured.

Social reformer Govind Guru led the gathering of tribals and forest dwellers in 1913 in Mangarh against the British Raj.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that today, the Prime Minister held a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Rajasthan and Gujarat through video conferencing in the context of Mangarh Dham. The Central Government has been assured by the State Government that all possible cooperation will be given to make Mangarh Dham a national monument.

"I hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Mangarh Dham as a national monument during his visit to Mangarh Dham on 1st November," Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Prime Minister's event will be possibly attended by the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

As per reports, the Union State Culture Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is chairing a meeting pertaining to Narendra Modi's visit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)