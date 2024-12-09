New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the debate on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, December 14, sources said.

According to the sources, Home Minister Amit Shah will initiate the debate in the Rajya Sabha on December 16.

Meanwhile, both houses of the parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha- have been adjourned till Tuesday during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament which is currently in its third week of functioning.

The adjournments came after disruptions in the proceedings, with opposition parties demanding a discussion on various issues of national importance.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House JP Nadda accused the Congress party of becoming a "tool" of forces attempting to create instability in the country.

Nadda emphasised that Congress was aligning itself with those elements whose actions were undermining India's democratic institutions. He called for a structured debate on these matters to clear the air.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, strongly refuted Nadda's allegations.

Kharge rejected the claims that Congress was playing a disruptive role in Indian politics. He argued that the Congress party remained committed to upholding democratic values and that the BJP was using such accusations as a diversion from pressing issues affecting the country.

The exchanges between the two leaders have intensified the ongoing political drama in Parliament, with both parties seemingly at odds over the direction of national discourse.

On the twelfth day of the ongoing Winter Session, opposition MPs, including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi staged a protest at the Parliament premises over the Adani matter.

Rahul Gandhi joined Opposition MPs in their protest over the Adani matter. However, members of the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party did not participate in the protest.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

