New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at an event in Red Fort on Thursday to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.

The PMO noted that the programme is being organised by the central government in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

During the two day event, which began on Wednesday, ragis and children from different parts of the country will participate in 'Shabad Kirtan'. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of the Sikh guru.

The traditional martial art of Sikhs, 'Gatka', will also be organised, it added.

The programme is focussed on highlighting the teachings of the ninth Sikh guru who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history, it noted, adding that he was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

His death anniversary is commemorated as 'Shaheedi Divas' every year on November 24.

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacrifice. His legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation, it said.

