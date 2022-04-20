Mumbai, April 20: As a sigh of relief, the heatwave conditions over the parts of northwest, central and east India are likely to abate from today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heatwave condition is likely to abate due to an approaching western disturbance, wind conditions, and cloudiness over the region.

However, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Jharkhand to experience heatwave conditions on April 20. IMD has predicted the fall in maximum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees over Northwest India during the next 2 days and rise by 2 to 3 degrees thereafter. Also. a fall in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees over Central India, and Gujarat during the next 2 days. On the other hand, no significant change in maximum temperatures has been predicted over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days. Weather Forecast: Delhi To Get Light Rain or Drizzle Tomorrow, Says IMD.

According to IMD, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal are very likely to witness fairly widespread rainfall during the next four days. While Assam, and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds till April 23.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya on 19th, 21st, 22nd & 23rd April, 2022. Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) & Hailstorm at isolated places also very likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Manipur-Mizoram on 19th April, 2022. pic.twitter.com/16Dsk4Pxp5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 19, 2022

Down south, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are very likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds. While Kerala-Mahe to witness rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds during the next four days.

