New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Saturday, December 20, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for two National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,200 crores.

The Prime Minister said in a post on X that while people in West Bengal are benefiting from the Centre's multifaceted development projects, they continue to suffer due to what he described as the "misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector." Asserting that the BJP is now the "only hope and trust" of the people, Modi said the excesses of the ruling party had "crossed all limits."

"Tomorrow, on the 20th of December, at noon, I will deliver a speech at the BJP public meeting in Ranaghat. The people of West Bengal are receiving the benefits of the central government's multifaceted projects. However, at the same time, due to the misrule of the Trinamool Congress in every sector of the state, they are becoming victims of suffering. The looting and intimidation by the Trinamool have crossed all limits. That is why today, the BJP is the only hope and trust of the people", PM Modi tweeted on X.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will reach Ranaghat in Nadia district at around 11.15 am, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for major national highway projects and address a public gathering.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 66.7-km-long four-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of National Highway-34 in Nadia district. The project is expected to significantly improve road infrastructure in the region and ease traffic congestion on a crucial stretch of the highway.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the 17.6-km-long Barasat-Barajaguli section of NH-34 in the North 24 Parganas district. Together, the two projects are an essential part of the state's north-south road corridor.

Officials said the projects will serve as a vital connecting link between Kolkata and Siliguri, a key route for passenger and freight movement. Once completed, the upgraded highway stretches are expected to reduce travel time by nearly two hours, ensure smoother traffic flow, lower vehicle operating costs, and enhance road safety.

Beyond improved connectivity between Kolkata and several neighbouring districts, the projects are also expected to strengthen links with neighbouring countries, aiding trade and commerce. The Centre said the highway upgrades will boost economic activity in the region and provide fresh impetus to tourism across north and central Bengal.

The visit comes amid an intensifying political battle between the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal ahead of upcoming electoral contests. (ANI)

