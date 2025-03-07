New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, followed by Gujarat, to inaugurate and participate in various programmes focusing on healthcare, women empowerment, and rural development.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1897893577818018012

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike News: Reports Say 2% Increase in Dearness Allowance Likely Before Holi 2025 for Central Government Employees, Here's How Much Salary Will Increase.

Taking on X, he wrote, "Over the next two days, will be attending programmes in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Gujarat. These programmes cover diverse sectors, including healthcare, women empowerment and rural development.

PM Modi will visit the UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Gujarat on March 7 and 8. He will travel to Silvassa on March 7 and at around 2 PM, he will inaugurate the NAMO Hospital (Phase I). At around 2:45 PM, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects for the UT worth over Rs 2580 crore at Silvassa. Thereafter, he will travel to Surat and at around 5 PM, he will launch the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign.

Also Read | Share Market Today: Indian Stock Market Opens Lower; Sensex Above 74,200, Nifty Drops by Over 16 Points.

According to the PMO statement, the Prime Minister will travel to Navsari on March 8. At around 11:30 AM, he will interact with Lakhpati Didis, followed by a public function that will witness the launch of various schemes.

The Prime Minister has been focusing on boosting healthcare facilities in all corners of the country in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. In line with this, he will inaugurate NAMO Hospital (Phase I) in Silvassa. This 450-bed hospital, built at the cost of over Rs 460 crore, will significantly strengthen healthcare services in the Union Territory. It will provide state-of-the-art medical care to the people in the region, especially the tribal communities.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects for the UT worth over Rs 2580 crore at Silvassa. These include various village roads and other road infrastructure, schools, health and wellness centres, Panchayat and administrative buildings, Anganwadi centres, water supply and sewage infrastructure. These projects aim to improve connectivity, promote industrial growth, encourage tourism, create employment opportunities and enhance regional public welfare initiatives.

As per the statement, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters under Rozgar Mela and benefits to the beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojana--Urban, Gir Adarsh Aajeevika Yojana, and Sylvan Didi scheme.

Gir Adarsh Aajeevika Yojana aims to boost the economic empowerment of women belonging to scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBCs), minorities and divyangjan in the region by setting up small dairy farms and bringing social and economic changes in their lives. The Sylvan Didi scheme is an initiative to uplift women street vendors by providing them with aesthetically designed carts, with co-funding from the PM SVANIDHI scheme.

Similarly, on March 7th, he will inaugurate the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign Programme in Limbayat, Gujarat, and disburse benefits under the National Food Security Act to approximately 2.3 lakh beneficiaries.

Women's empowerment has been a cornerstone of the government's work. Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, the government has been committed to taking steps towards women's all-around development. In line with this, on 8th March, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Prime Minister will participate in the Lakhpati Didi program in Vansi Borsi village in the Navsari district and interact with the Lakhpati Didis. He will also felicitate 5 Lakhpati Didis with Lakhpati Didi Certificates.

The Prime Minister will launch the Gujarat scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods (G-SAFAL) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) programme of the Government of Gujarat, said the statement.

The G-MAITRI scheme will provide financial assistance and handholding support to Startups that are working to create a conducive environment for rural livelihoods.

G-SAFAL will provide financial assistance and entrepreneurial training to SHG women of Antyodaya families in two Aspirational districts and thirteen Aspirational Blocks of Gujarat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)