Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Nagpur on Sunday, where he will visit RSS founder Dr K B Hedgewar's memorial and pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi.

The Prime Minister's visit coincides with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's function to mark the Gudi Padwa festival.

PM Modi will visit Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the founding fathers of the RSS, a government release said.

The memorials of Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak of the RSS, are at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the Reshimbagh area of the city.

He will also pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, where the late leader embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956.

As per the release, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre.

Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility. The institute was founded in memory of Golwalkar.

The facility will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people.

PM Modi will also visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility and inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

