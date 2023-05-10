New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a state visit to the US next month on an invitation by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.

It also said Modi will attend a state dinner on June 22.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an Official State Visit to the United States of America, which will include a state dinner on June 22, 2023, following an invitation from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden," the MEA said in a statement.

The duration of Modi's visit has not been given by the MEA.

