New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's centenary celebration. She alleged that the PM was trying to do a whitewash job on the fact that "the RSS had absolutely nothing to do with the freedom struggle.

"A leopard cannot change its spots, however much you wash it. The Prime Minister is trying to do a whitewash job on the fact that the RSS had absolutely nothing to do with the freedom struggle," Brinda Karat told ANI.

Also Read | 'I Love Muhammad' Row: Bareilly DM Avinash Singh Says 'Authorities on High Alert To Avoid September 26-Like Riots' Ahead of Friday Prayers (Watch Video).

On Wednesday, PM Modi praised the RSS for its long-standing commitment to nation-building. He said the RSS has helped nurture and strengthen countless lives over the years.

Speaking during the centenary celebrations of RSS in the national capital, PM Modi said, "Just as human civilisations flourish along the banks of mighty rivers, similarly, hundreds of lives have blossomed and thrived along the banks and in the flow of the RSS. Since its formation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a grand objective. That objective has been nation-building."

Also Read | Koppal Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After He Shows Her Porn, Forces to Perform Sex Acts From Video in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, PM Modi expressed his admiration for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Mohan Bhagwat's address on Thursday, stating that Bhagwat's speech highlighted the rich contributions of the RSS to nation-building and emphasised the innate potential of India to achieve new heights of glory, benefiting the entire planet.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "An inspiring address by Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji, highlighting the rich contributions of the RSS to nation-building and emphasising the innate potential of our land to attain new heights of glory, thereby benefiting our entire planet."

Marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday emphasised the importance of individual character building and the central role of the Shakha system in nurturing discipline and value-driven citizens.

Delivering his annual Vijaydashami speech in Nagpur on Thursday, Bhagwat said, "The system for creating individuals was destroyed in our society during the long period of foreign invasion... the Sangh Shakha is such a system. For the past 100 years, Sangh Karyakartas have consistently sustained the system in all kinds of circumstances. We must continue to do this in the future... that is why Swayamsevaks must undertake the discipline of changing their own habits by actively participating in the daily Shakha activities. The Shakha exists to nurture individual and collective qualities and spirit to create a favourable atmosphere for better basic human values and solidarity within the society, while actively engaging and cooperating in social activities." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)