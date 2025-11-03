Patna (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Referring to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's absence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent roadshow in Patna, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a jibe at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that "PM Modi is playing a trick by making Nitish Kumar invisible".

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Congress President said, "There was a road show here yesterday. I saw a lot of impressive photos (of PM Modi). I didn't see Nitish with him. Even at the rally, where Nitish was nowhere to be seen. They (the BJP) made him disappear to the point where they wouldn't even mention him as Chief Minister. So, this is going on. What will happen after this election?"

Accusing the BJP of political manipulation, Kharge added, "I can't predict, but PM Modi is playing a trick. He's trying to make Nitish Kumar invisible."

Taking aim at Nitish Kumar's long political run, Kharge said, "Nitish Kumar thinks he's been sworn in as Chief Minister nine times and will be this time too. You may have sworn in a hundred times, yet you haven't done anything for Bihar."

Moreover, the Congress President also slammed the state government for depositing financial assistance into women's accounts.

"Nitish Kumar deposited 10,000 rupees into women's accounts. They think they will get votes because of this. The people of Bihar are smart. Forget Rs 10,000, even if you deposit 10 lakh rupees, they will vote after thinking about it," Kharge said.

He went on to question the timing of such measures, saying, "Giving 10,000 rupees to women didn't cross their minds for 20 years? And didn't it cross PM Modi's mind for 11 years? These are all election promises. PM Modi and his friend Nitish Kumar are misleading people."

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

