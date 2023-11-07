New Delhi, November 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to exercise their franchise as the two states go to polls to elect members of their respective assembly. Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Polling Begins in All 40 Vidhan Sabha Seats Amid Tight Security.

In his message for voters in Chhattisgarh, Modi urged them to be a part of the democracy's auspicious festival by casting their votes in the first round of polls. He congratulated the first-time voters. He also appealed to people in Mizoram to come out and vote in record numbers. Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: First Phase of Polling for 20 Seats Begins Amid Tight Security, 223 Candidates in Fray.

छत्तीसगढ़ में आज लोकतंत्र के पावन उत्सव का दिन है। विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वे अपना वोट जरूर डालें और इस उत्सव के भागीदार बनें। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने वाले राज्य के सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी विशेष बधाई! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2023

I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2023

"I call upon the people of Mizoram to vote in record numbers. I particularly urge the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise and strengthen the festival of democracy." Voting is taking place for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly and all the 40 seats of the Mizoram assembly on Tuesday.

