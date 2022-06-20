Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while dedicating a 'centre of excellence for persons with communication disorders' to the nation here, urged the youth undertaking start-ups to use their ideas and innovative thinking to develop things to empower 'divyangs'.

The remarks of the Prime Minister came while addressing an event after launching development projects here.

"I urge the youth in the start-up world, that you have ideas with innovative thinking. Whatever new you are doing, your start-up can do a lot of things for the 'divyaangs'. It can develop many things that can give strength and capability to the differently-abled ones. I believe that the youth in the start-up world will join me for them," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister listed out the progress made in the last eight years of his government at the Centre in the field of railways and said that the government has sanctioned six times the budget of what the earlier UPA government allotted for the railways yearly for Karnataka.

"During the government which was there at the Centre before 2014, an amount of Rs 800 was sanctioned on an average for the rail budget every year for Karnataka. In this year's Union Budget, an amount of Rs 7,000 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose. An increase of more than six times," he said.

"In the 10 years before 2014, only 16 km of railway lines were electrified in Karnataka. About 1,600 km of railway lines have been electrified in Karnataka in 8 years during our government. This is the pace of work of a double-engine government," the PM added.

Earlier, he enumerated the welfare schemes undertaken by the Central government in the past eight years and said that they have "provided social justice with effective last-mile delivery".

The Prime Minister noted that the idea behind every scheme of the government was to give priority to its delivery to every section and corner of the country.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station and dedicate to the nation the 'centre of excellence for persons with communication disorders' at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, in Mysuru.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Karnataka. (ANI)

