Panaji (Goa) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Monday in the company of India's naval personnel on the western seaboard off Goa and Karwar.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi had left for Goa in a discreet manner from Delhi on Sunday evening. From there, he went to INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa. This entire journey and visit was done in a very discreet manner.

Also Read | When Is Muhurat Trading 2025? Date, Time, List of Stocks To Buy During Special Trading Session This Diwali.

While onboard INS Vikrant, PM Modi had an extensive set of engagements. He went to the Flightdeck, surrounded by the MiG 29K fighters.

The Prime Minister witnessed the Air Power Demo, as the MiG 29 fighters tookoff and landed on a short runway, both at day and in the dark night.

Also Read | Diwali 2025 Wishes: Prime Ministers of Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand Extend Deepavali Greetings, Emphasise Festival's Message of Hope, Renewal and Triumph of Light Over Darkness.

Sharing a video clip of the Air Power Demo on X, he wrote, "Highlights from INS Vikrant, including the Air Power Demo, a vibrant cultural programme and more..."

He witnessed a vibrant cultural programme where the officers and sailors of the Indian Navy sang various patriotic songs, including a song specially written by them to commemorate the success of Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi had dinner with the extended family of naval personal during the Bara Khana.

On Monday morning he joined a Yoga Session on the deck of INS Vikrant. He witnessed a spectacular Steampast and Flypast as well. He the delivered an inspiring address to the Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant and also fed them sweets.

The Prime Minister referred to the Indian Armed Forces as "his family" as he kept with his annual tradition over the previous 11 years to celebrate Diwali with the armed forces of the country.

During his address, he said, "It has become a habit of mine to celebrate Diwali with my family, and that's why every year I come to celebrate Diwali with my family," he said.

PM Modi said that he is "fortunate" to celebrate Diwali with Indian soldiers.

"Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side, I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers... I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)