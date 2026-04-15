Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], April 15 (ANI): AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi misuses Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to win elections, underlining that the raids on AAP MP Ashok Mittal's house is an"example of the same game"

"Wherever elections are held, the BJP uses its own agencies. PM Modi's popularity has waned across the country. Now his only option is to misuse the ED, CBI, and the Election Commission to win elections. This formula of the BJP will not work in Punjab. The sudden and massive attack on Ashok Mittal is an example of the same game. Everyone is standing together strongly, and I will try to raise this issue in the session too. These people will play many such games before the Punjab elections," he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro News: 400-Tonne Crane Tilts at BKC During Metro 2B Work, No Injuries Reported.

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu called the Aam Aadmi Party a party for "thieves and robbers."

Responding to a statement made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on X, he said, "Bhagwant Mann, your party is the one for thieves and robbers. The people of Punjab are filing cases against the state's ministers, and investigation agencies are catching a few corrupt MPs. Modi ji's policy is Clean India; under it, the filth will certainly be cleaned up."

Also Read | MP Police Viral Video: Drunk Cops Sleep on Patient's Beds at District Hospital, Urinate in Dustbin; Suspended.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister Balbir Singh criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that they have unleashed a caged pitbull on Mittal.

In an X post, he questioned the outcome of previous ED raids on AAP, "Shameful, unconstitutional tactics by BJP to try and crush Aam Aadmi Party are being brazenly continued. Now, the caged pitbull has been unleashed on our MP Ashok Mittal. What did past ED raids on our party yield? other than harassing us & murdering our rights? NOTHING! We will prevail!"

Earlier today, the ED conducted raids at multiple premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP and its Deputy Leader of the Upper House, Ashok Kumar Mittal, in connection with an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)