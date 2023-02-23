Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted the bottom-to-top approach while formulating policies as he has empathy with the conditions of the poor and is dedicated towards serving the last person of the nation.

"The Modi style of governance adopted the bottom-to-top approach in which the last person in the lowest strata of the economic hierarchy is taken into consideration while formulating policies. BJP believes in the philosophy of integral humanism or Antyodaya. This philosophy forms the core of the BJP's policies. Could you imagine the pain of girls and women in more than 10 crore families that did not have toilets? It was Narendra Modi who thought of protecting their dignity and built toilets in every household," he said while delivering the keynote address at the interactive session on "Indian Polity 65 years Scenario & Paradigm Shift Under Modi Ji" organised by Samvada.

Shah gave examples of providing gas cylinders to the 10 crore women who bore the pain of cooking food for their families in firewood at the cost of their health.

Another revolutionary change he pointed out in the Modi government was the systemic shift from privilege to potential in political culture.

"Earlier your status was decided by your birth and not by your potential. You will become a leader only if you are born into a power-driven certain family. But during BJP's rule, this tradition was upturned and political space was opened azar for everyone. This paved the way for India's journey from potential to power," he said.

He further added that the emergence of new political leadership from across the socio-economic spectrum led to the crumbling of the age-old vices of casteism, appeasement and dynastic rule.

"This is one of the biggest achievements India made in the last nine years," he said.

He added that earlier policies were made on the basis of caste, opportunities were handed out on dynastic considerations and budget allocations were made to appease.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended these vices and this was a big paradigm shift for India," he said.

He said the BJP government never took decisions to please people but we did take decisions that were good for people.

"If you vote for an individual you are likely to make mistake in choosing your leader. But if you take both the party and its leader into consideration you are likely to select the right government," he said.

He also added that the leaders of the parties are actually not individuals. Rather they are institutions that are anchored to the ideology of the party to which they belong.

The Minister appealed to the people to compare the performance of all the political parties in the last 75 years. (ANI)

