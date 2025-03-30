Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a huge roadshow in Nagpur following his visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters earlier in the day. People were seen lining up in large numbers on the sides of the roads in the city to greet him.

Prior to the roadshow, PM Modi visited the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited facility centre accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and other RSS leaders at the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in the city.

PM Modi also laid the foundation of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre and stated that the goal of the government is to serve the people of the nation by ensuring that qualified doctors are available to the people.

Hailing the government' decision to provide medical education in regional languages, the Prime Minister said that the government made this bold decision and this has happened for the first time after Independence.

"We have not only doubled the number of medical colleges but also tripled the number of operational AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in the country. Additionally, the number of medical seats has also been doubled. Our goal is to serve the community by ensuring that qualified doctors are available to the people", PM Modi said while addressing the gathering.

"We made a bold decision to provide medical education in the students' mother tongue, which ensures that even children from underprivileged backgrounds can pursue a career in medicine. It has happened for the first time after independence. The country is moving forward their modern medical knowledge with traditional knowledge. Our Yoga and Ayurveda is creating its new identity in the world", PM Modi further said.

Praising the government's schemes like Ayushmann Bharat, Jan Ausadhi Kendras and Ayushmann Arogya Mandir, PM Modi stated that due to these schemes people of poor and middle class families are receiving free treatment and cheaper medicines. (ANI)

