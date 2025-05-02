Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, while addressing a gathering in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, paid tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday in Vatican City.

PM Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam seaport in Thiruvananthapuram and stated that a few days ago, the world lost Pope Francis. On behalf of India, President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral ceremony.

"A few days ago, we all had a very sad time. We lost Pope Francis. On behalf of India, President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral...from the land of Kerala, I once again express my condolences", PM Modi said.

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church was recently discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he spent five weeks receiving treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

President Droupadi Murmu attended the funeral on behalf of India on April 25.

Meanwhile, for the election of the next Pope, the College of Cardinals has recognised that all 133 cardinal electors have the right to vote in the upcoming conclave on May 7.

Among the 133 cardinals currently eligible to vote in the Papal conclave, four are from India. These include Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Cardinal Anthony Poola, and Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad.

To validly elect a new Pope, a two-thirds majority of the electors' present is required. After the votes are counted, all ballots are burned. If the ballot is inconclusive, a chimney positioned over the Sistine Chapel emits black smoke. If a Pope is elected, white smoke will billow out of the chimney. (ANI)

