Patna, Apr 30 (PTI) Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hosted a special programme at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday where several noted personalities tuned into the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio address.

Addressing the gathering after the radio programme, Arlekar said PM Modi has been successfully striking a dialogue with the masses through 'Mann ki Baat'.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Buidling Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Six, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

"It's a praiseworthy initiative undertaken by the prime minister. Through the initiative, the PM highlights the contribution of those who have been tirelessly working for the betterment of society. They are an inspiration for us," he said.

Arlekar also spoke about people from Bihar who have been contributing to the overall development of the state.

Also Read | Ludhiana Gas Leak Incident: Punjab Government Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia Compensation for Kin of Deceased and Rs 50,000 for Injured.

The state BJP also hosted a special programme at the SK Memorial Hall on the occasion. BJP state president Samrat Choudhary tuned into the programme along with other leaders of the party.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad along with party leaders also tuned into the programme at a function in the Ashok Nagar area of the city.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme inspires people to work for the betterment of the country, he said, adding that the prime minister always inspires the young generation to take charge of the nation's destiny.

Several such programmes were organised in Katihar, Purnea, Darbhanga, East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)