New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue on January 28 via video conferencing.

More than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the Prime Minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution - using technology for the good of humanity, read a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister will also interact with the CEOs during the event.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset Initiative in the post COVID world, PMO said. (ANI)

