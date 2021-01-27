New Delhi, January 27: In a fresh turn of events, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and farmer leader Sardar VM Singh have withdrawn support from the ongoing farmers protests against the three farm laws. Singh condemned the violence in Delhi on Tuesday and said he cannot carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. "I can't carry forward protest with someone whose direction is different. I wish them best but VM Singh & Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan are withdrawing from the protest", he said.

"I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf", Singh said. He said the protest will continue until farmers get MSP guarantee but the protest will not go on in this form with him. "We have not come here to get people martyred or beaten up", Singh said. Who Are Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana? Know About the Two Men Being Blamed by Farmer Leaders for Tractor Rally Violence and Hoisting Flag at Red Fort.

Here's the tweet:

This is the decision of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & not of AIKSCC (All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee). This is the decision of VM Singh, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan & all office bearers: VM Singh, National Convener of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan pic.twitter.com/dTtW45ZMXL — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson has been named among the farmer leaders who have been named in the FIR filed by Delhi Police. They have been named for the violence that broke out in various parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday. The FIR charges them for breach of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued regarding the rally.

On Republic Day 2021, the farmers' protest turned violent after the protestors deviated from the designated route for the proposed tractor rally. After a clash between the farmers and police at ITO where hundreds of protestors were seen chasing police personnel with sticks, ramming their tractors into the buses, they then reached Red Fort.

