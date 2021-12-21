Shimla, Dec 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a public meeting in Mandi on December 27 to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government in Himachal Pradesh, a BJP leader said on Monday.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap claimed that one lakh people from all parts of Himachal Pradesh would participate in the rally.

In a chat with reporters after returning from Delhi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the prime minister would inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 11,000 crore during his two-hour visit on December 27.

Modi's proposed visit to the chief minister's home district Mandi is significant after the defeat of the ruling BJP in recent bypolls. The BJP lost Mandi Lok Sabha and all three assembly seats -- Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai -- in the October bypolls.

Meanwhile, state Industries Minister Bikram Singh said the second groundbreaking event of projects worth Rs over 20,000 crores of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet would also be done in the prime minister's presence on the day of his visit.

A Global Investors Meet was held in Dharamsala 8, three years ago.

The first groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,656 crores to turn these proposals into real projects was held in Shimla on December 27, 2019, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

