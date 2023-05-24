New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said.

This will be the first Vande Bharat to be introduced in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

With world-class amenities, it will herald a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for tourists travelling to the state, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi on May 25 at 11 am, it said.

The train has been indigenously manufactured and is equipped with advanced safety features, including the Kavach technology, the statement said.

Guided by the vision of the prime minister of providing cleaner means of public transport, the Indian Railways is on a quest to completely electrify the rail route in the country, it said.

Moving ahead in this direction, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the newly electrified rail line sections in Uttarakhand, the statement said.

With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified.

Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in the increase in their speed and enhance haulage capacity, the statement said.

