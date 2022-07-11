New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil developmental projects of more than Rs 16,800 crores in Deoghar on Tuesday which includes the inauguration of an airport. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Deogarh airport in Jharkhand on May 25, 2018.

It will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi. Prior to 2014, India had 74 airports in India but in seven years, 66 new airports have been established taking the total to 140 airports (including heliports and water domes) as of April, 2022.

Under the UDAN scheme, more than 420 routes are operationalised as of June, 2022. More than 1.79 lakh flights have flown under this scheme. UDAN scheme has immensely benefited several sectors pan-India including Hilly States, North-Eastern region, and Islands.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet that he looked forward to visiting Jharkhand and Bihar on Tuesday.

"I look forward to being in Jharkhand and Bihar tomorrow to attend various programmes. In the afternoon, I will reach Deoghar where I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs. 16,800 crore," he said.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation of AIIMS Deoghar on May 25, 2018. The setting up of new AIIMS at Deoghar will help in achieving the dual purpose of providing super speciality health care to the population while also helping to create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region.

There were only seven AIIMS before 2014. During the last eight years, 16 AIIMS have been approved. Out of these 16 AIIMS, MBBS classes and OPD services have started in 10 new AIIMS. Limited IPD services have also been operationalized in six AIIMS.

There has also been a phenomenal increase in the number of medical seats across the country which will lead to a substantial increase in the number of doctors in the country.

The number of undergraduate seats has increased from around 51,000 before 2014 to around 90,000 seats in 2022 which is an increase of almost 80 per cent. The number of post-graduate seats have increased by 93 per cent from around 31,000 seats before 2014 to around 60,000 seats.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,800 crores in Deoghar on Tuesday afternoon. At around 2:20 pm, he will perform darshan and pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. At around 6 pm, the Prime Minister will address the closing ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

The development projects in Deoghar will help to significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region.

The Deoghar airport will provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham.

The Deoghar Airport has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crore. The terminal building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually.

AIIMS in Deoghar is a boon for the healthcare sector of the entire region. The services at AIIMS Deoghar will get a further boost with the inauguration of In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. This is in accordance with the Prime Minister's vision to develop excellent health care facilities in all parts of the country.

Prime Minister's commitment to develop world-class infrastructure at places of religious importance across the country and improve facilities for the tourists in all such places, will get a further boost as the components of project "Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar'' sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism will get inaugurated.

The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each, Jalsar lakefront development, and Shivganga Pond development among others. The new amenities will further enrich the tourism experience for lakh devotees who visit Baba Baidyanath Dham.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs. 10,000 crores.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various energy infrastructure projects around Rs 3000 crore for the region.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate two Railway projects viz. Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling project to the nation. (ANI)

